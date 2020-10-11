Mivi’s unique take on Instagram giveaway makes for an interesting game

Mivi Duopods M80 Instagram game (Source: Mivi/Instagram)

In the past few years, we have seen many brands adopt different strategies to promote their products via Instagram. Brands like OnePlus have asked followers to share the photos of its launch invite and then shared it on their handle, something we saw with OnePlus Nord’s launch. There are a few giveaways as well for getting a 100 per cent score on the quiz. But Mivi came with a different approach by introducing an Instagram game to promote their Duopods M80 which are good for mobile gaming as well.

The game went live yesterday (October 10). The player opening Mivi’s Instagram story gets an objective to take the Duopods and run away. The player has to dodge the ones chasing him as he wears one and keeps the rest of earbuds in his belt bag. At the end of the series of Instagram stories, you have to choose to run away by tapping on one of the Instagram handles visible in the story.

The player gets redirected to another Instagram page and in order to continue the game has to tap on its story. During the game, you make choices that help you evade the bad guys. There are multiple pages you are directed to as the game moves on.

At various stages of the game, you get to know about the features of the earbuds like smart touch controls to take the call, 45-degree angled buds for a secure fit making it a good option for fitness enthusiasts, voice assistant etc.

If you manage to make all the right choices and manage to reach the safehouse, you need to swipe up at the end and fill in a few details to stand a chance to win the earbuds which include your name, email id, and the Instagram handle.

Mivi Duopods M80 has super-low latency for mobile gaming as per the company’s claims. It is currently available for Rs 2,999 on Mivi’s website.

