Microsoft’s unveils new Surface laptops aimed at business and AI workflows

Microsoft has announced its new lineup of Surface laptops for business customers, introducing the Surface Pro 13-inch, Surface Laptop 13-inch, Surface Laptop 13.8-inch, and Surface Laptop 15-inch. The company said that the new devices are designed to deliver improved AI performance, productivity, and security features for enterprise users.

The new Surface devices are powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors and are designed to deliver faster AI-assisted workflows through integrated NPUs, capable of handling Copilot + PC experiences locally on the device. Microsoft said the lineup focuses on performance upgrades with workplace oriented AI features, security and productivity features aimed at enterprise users.

Among the major hardware upgrades is the addition of optional OLED display variants on select Surface Pro models. The 15-inch Surface Laptop 8 now ships with a higher-resolution display, while certain configurations also include anti-glare technology and an integrated privacy screen filter. With up to 23 hours of battery life, the company claims the Surface Laptops provide the performance and mobility professionals need to stay productive across offices, client sites and everywhere in between.

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Microsoft has also introduced redesigned haptic touchpads on the Surface Laptop lineup alongside updated pen haptics for the Surface Slim Pen on the Surface Pro 13-inch. The company claims these changes are intended to improve accessibility and create a more natural user interaction experience.

The new gadgets are built to support Windows 11’s latest AI-powered experiences and come with up to 64GB RAM and 1TB storage while select models also support optional 5G connectivity. Automatic Keyboard Backlight, a new setting enabled on Surface Laptop 13-inch, 13.8 and 15-inch, and Surface Pro 13-inch Keyboards, can help reduce power usage.

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Microsoft said the Surface Laptop for Business 13-inch starts at $1499, while the Surface Laptop for Business models in 13.8 inch and 15 inch variants starts at $1949.99. The Surface Pro 13-inch is also priced starting at $ 1949.99.

They have also confirmed that Snapdragon X2 powered Surface models are currently in development and are expected to launch later this year. However, the company has not announced an exact date or availability details for the Indian market yet.

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(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)