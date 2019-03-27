Microsoft could launch Surface Hub 2S at New York event on April 17

Microsoft and Steelcase, who recently partnered to design a Surface-powered office, have announced a press event on April 17 in New York. According to the invite, both companies are inviting the media to “experience new ways to work better, together.”

Microsoft is expected to reveal its Surface Hub 2S plans at the event.

The company unveiled its Surface Hub 2 last year, which was a 50.5-inch, 4K display that worked with removable hardware cartridges to allow its customers to upgrade the device with new module cartridges. At the time of its launch, Microsoft promised it will launch a 2S variant of the device in the second quarter of 2019.

The company also said it would launch a Surface Hub 2X upgrade cartridge in 2020, which will bring new software along with the ability to rotate the device while using it.

Considering Steelcase will also be a part of the April 17 event, expect the company to showcase furniture and Surface accessories that will help workplaces integrate the device.

Microsoft has claimed that the Surface Hub 2S will be affordable to fit in any workspace or work style.