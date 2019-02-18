Microsoft teases HoloLens 2 mixed reality headset ahead of Feb 24 launch

Microsoft is likely to announce the second-generation HoloLens mixed reality headset at MWC, the world’s biggest mobile show. The Redmond giant will hold an event on February 24, one day before the official opening of a Barcelona trade show. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is scheduled to give a keynote, meaning the company has a major announcement to share.

While the upcoming HoloLens 2 is shrouded in secrecy, a teaser for the mixed reality headset has been posted by Alex Kipman. If you’re not aware, Kipman is the main force behind the original HoloLens. A cryptic, 42-second teaser posted on YouTube doesn’t offer too many details other than the fact that HoloLens 2 will be officially announced on February 24 at MWC 2019.

Leaks and speculation suggest the HoloLens 2 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 850 ARM processor. The existing HoloLens has an Intel Atom CPU, along with Microsoft’s customised Holographic Processing Unit (HPU). The second-generation Hololens 2 should be more comfortable and light to wear compared to its predecessor.

Launched in 2016, HoloLens has always been intended for developers. The headset, which blends your physical and digital worlds together, was launched at a price of $3000 for developers or $5000 for commercial use. It’s being said that the next HoloLens could cost a lot less, making it more attractive for consumers.

Last November, Microsoft recently signed a $480 million contract with the US military to offer its HoloLens mixed reality headset for combat and training purposes.