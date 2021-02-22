Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, Surface Hub 2S launched in India; Check price, features and more

The Surface Pro 7+ can be equipped with up to a quad-Core 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU. (Image Source: Microsoft)

Microsoft today launched the Surface Pro 7+ and the Surface Hub 2S 85-inch in India. The Surface Pro 7+ was globally launched in January and is now available for purchase in India. The new Surface Pro 7+ is a minor upgrade over the Surface Pro 7 that launched in 2019. The new Surface features specifications like Intel’s Tiger Lake CPUs, more RAM and an LTE variant.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ specifications

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ sports a 12.3-inch 2,736×1,824 PixelSense Display with 267 PPI. The device also runs on Windows 10. The Surface Pro 7+ can be equipped with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU. The LTE variant of the Surface Pro 7+ can be equipped with up to the 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU.

The Surface Pro 7+ i3 variants will feature UHD graphics while the Core i5/i7 variants will come with Intel Xe Graphics. The LTE variant of the Surface Pro 7+ also gets up to 16GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB SSD storage, while the Wi-Fi variant gets up to 32GB RAM and 1TB storage.

For connectivity, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, a USB Type-A port, a 3.5mm headphone port, and a microSD card reader. The LTE variant also gets a SIM card slot. The device also gets 1.6W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and dual far-field studio mics. There is also an 8MP rear-facing camera and a 5MP front-facing camera.

Microsoft Surface Hub 2S 85-inch specifications

The Microsoft Surface Hub 2S features an 85-inch 4K screen with 3,840×2,160 resolution and 20 simultaneous touchpoints. The device is powered by the 8th Gen Intel Core I5 CPU along with Intel UHD Graphics 620. There is also 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Connectivity options for the Surface Hub 2S include a USB Type-A, mini-Display Port, HDMI, USB Type-C with Display Port, RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet, three more USB Type-C ports, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5.0. The Surface Hub 2S also features 3-way stereo speakers. There is also a camera on the device with 4K support, USB-C connectivity.

Pricing and availability

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is priced starting at Rs 83,999 for the base model that features a Core i3 CPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD storage. The top-end configuration can cost you up to Rs. 2,58,499. Meanwhile, the Microsoft Surface Hub 2S 85-inch is priced at Rs 21,44,999 and will be available from March 3.