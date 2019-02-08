Microsoft Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2, Surface Studio 2 to launch in 20 more markets

Microsoft Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Studio 2 will be available in more than 20 more markets, while Surface Headphones will launch in eight new markets from March.

Advertising

To recall, Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2, Surface Studio 2 and Surface Headphones were made available across Asia including China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan in January. The company did not specify the full list of markets where the devices will be available.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2, Surface Studio 2: Availability and features

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 packs Intel 8th gen core processor, up to 13.5 hours, 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen display. The high-end laptop is available with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

The Surface Pro 6 starts at Rs 83,999 for the model with an 8th generation Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD storage. The top-end model, which is exclusive to offline market, goes up to Rs 176,999 and comes with an 8th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.

Surface Laptop 2 laptop is also powered by the Intel’s 8th gen Quad Core processor as well, available with up to 16GB RAM. The Surface Laptop offers up to 14.5 hours battery life. The display is 13.5-inch PixelSense Screen with 2256 x 1504 pixel resolution.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 featuring an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage will cost Rs 110,999. The model with an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage is priced at Rs 139,999.

Microsoft Surface Studio 2, a premium desktop, is aimed at creative professionals. The display is said to provide 22 per cent more contrast and is 38 per cent brighter. Microsoft Surface Studio 2 will start at $3,499.

Microsoft Surface Headphones: Availability and features

Meanwhile, Microsoft Surface Headphones will be available from next month in Australia, Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand and Switzerland.

Surface Headphones, the first of its kind from the company, are completely wireless and over-the-air. The device weighs 0.64 pounds and features 40mm drivers for sound. The headphones will pause music automatically when removed from a user’s head.

Surface Headphones feature four dedicated microphones to provide active noise cancellation and four microphones for voice detection. The left and right earcups double as control dials.

Advertising

Fast charging is supported via a USB Type-C port. Microsoft claims a full charge will take two hours, which should give users up to 15 hours of battery back up. The Surface Headphones are integrated with Cortana, Microsoft’s own voice-based personal assistant.