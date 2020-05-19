Microsoft Surface Hub 2S collaborative PC comes to India at Rs 11,89,999

The idea behind the Hub 2S is to make collaboration with coworkers easy. The idea behind the Hub 2S is to make collaboration with coworkers easy.

Microsoft has launched its Surface Hub 2S conferencing system in India. The 50-inch digital whiteboard designed for conferences and meetings and connecting with the team is priced at Rs 11,89,999. A stand from Steelcase will be sold separately for Rs 1,75,500. Every Surface Hub 2S unit comes bundled with a Surface Hub 2 camera and a Surface Hub 2 Pen.

The device sports a big 50-inch screen with a 3840 x 2560p resolution and a 4K webcam. It also features three-way speakers with built-in tweeters and a rear-firing subwoofer. The Hub 2S has a 3:2 aspect ratio display and the device supports the rotating mechanism, meaning it can be used in any orientation mode without any impact on usability. The 4K display supports multi-touch support.

The screen is designed in such a way that up to four video feeds are visible in portrait or landscape mode. Microsoft is also selling a Steelcase Roam Mobile Stand, which can accommodate an APC Charge Mobile Battery, allowing the Hub 2S to last 100 minutes without being plugged in.

The model, which is available in India, boasts of an Intel 8th Gen Core i5 processor paired with 8GB RAM, a slew ports including a USB-C port, a fingerprint reader, a 128GB M.2 solid-state drive, integrated Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and Ethernet. On the software side, the Hub 2S runs Windows 10. The Hub 2S Hub 2S works with a one-touch meeting join within Skype for Business or Microsoft Teams.

The Surface Hub 2S is designed for those cash-rich companies where teamwork and collaboration are given special importance. The idea behind the Hub 2S is to make collaboration with coworkers easy. Internationally, Microsoft’s Surface Hub 2S competes with Google’s $5,000 4K GSuite-optimised JamBoard whiteboard and Cisco’s $4,990 Spark Board.

