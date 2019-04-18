Microsoft Surface Hub 2S 50-inch collaborative PC launched, price starts at $8,999

Microsoft has launched the $9000 Surface Hub 2S, the company’s latest big-screen computer that you can hang on a wall or use in a conference. This gigantic, touchscreen collaborative PC is designed for meetings rooms and for workers who work in large teams.
Announced at an event in New York, the Surface Hub 2S runs a custom version of Windows 10 OS designed to run Universal Windows apps, and is optimised for pen and touch input. Think the Surface Hub 2S as a giant digital whiteboard.
The 50-inch model uses a PixelSense 4K+ resolution display with an aspect ratio of 3:2. Compared to the original model which was first released in 2016 – the bezels on the new variant are a lot thinner. Under the hood, the machine features an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of a solid-state drive. The Surface Hub 2S is modular in nature, meaning its internals can be easily upgraded. The machine comes with Skype for Business and Microsoft Teams built-in to quickly attend calls and meetings. Plus, it has its own version of Surface Pen.
Microsoft has worked with a furniture company called Steelcase on a mobile stand with wheels for the Surface Hub 2S. The Redmond-based company has also worked with APC on a mobile battery for the device.
The company says the Surface Hub 2S will be made available in the US in June. The entry-level model, which will set you back by $8,999 (or approx Rs 6,25,576), has a 50-inch 4K display. Microsoft will also be offering an 85-inch model with a 16:9 display, but the company hasn’t shared too many details at the moment.