Microsoft Surface Book 2 to launch in India later in the year: Specs, features

Microsoft has announced the availability of Surface Book 2 in new markets globally, including India. Both the 13-inch and 15-inch variants of Surface Book 2 will be available later this year, though an exact launch date has not been confirmed by the company. There’s no word on India pricing either. Later this year, the device will also be unveiled in Bahrain, China, Hong Kong, Italy, Korea, Kuwait, Malaysia, Oman, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates.

Microsoft Surface Book 2 with 7th gen Intel Core processors was launched in October. The Surface Book 2 starts at $1499 (or approx Rs 97,461) for the base model in the US. Microsoft Surface Book 2 packs Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 or 1060 discrete graphics, depending on which configuration you choose. Microsoft claims the Surface Book 2 is up to five times more powerful than the original and is twice as powerful as the latest MacBook Pro.

The Surface Book 2 is claimed to last up to 17 hours on a single charge. It comes in two screen sizes – 13-inch and 15-inch. The 15-inch model weighs in at 1.9 kg and is heavier than the 13-inch variant. Since the Surface Book 2 has a unique detachable hinge design, it can used in tablet and stand mode. On the connectivity front, the Surface Book 2 comes with an array of connectivity options, including USB-A, USB-C, and full-size SD card reader.

Microsoft Surface Book 2 also supports Surface Pen with tilt and 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity. The Surface Book 2 is capable of running games at 1080p and 60 FPS. The 15-inch model also supports built-in Xbox One wireless support, letting users easily pair gaming pad with no additional cords or dongles. It supports Windows Mixed Reality headsets as well.

