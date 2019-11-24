Microsoft pushes launch date for Surface Earbuds to Spring 2020

Microsoft announced the Surface Earbuds at its October 2 hardware launch event alongside the Surface Neo, Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro X, and Surface Laptop 3. The earbuds had an estimated shipping date set for late 2019 but the company has shifted the date to the next year.

Panos Panay, the chief of Microsoft’s hardware unit, announced the new window for the release of the new Microsoft Earbuds. He said that the product will go live worldwide in the spring of 2020 to “deliver the best possible experience”.

“Product-making is about the relentless pursuit to get all the details right, which takes time…sometimes more than we planned on. To ensure we deliver the best possible experience for you, our fans & customers, Surface Earbuds will now launch worldwide in Spring 2020,” Panay said.

Microsoft’s Surface Earbuds are priced at $249, which is around Rs 17,800. It comes with a charging case which has a built-in battery with a battery life of 24 hours. Both the earbuds sport dual-directional mics and touch sensors for making them much easier to use.

The Surface Earbuds also come with Office and Spotify integration. As of now, the device supports 60 languages for voice input. The Surface Earbuds from Microsoft rely on Bluetooth connection and will work with Android, iOS, as well as devices running the Windows 10.

The Surface Earbuds supports several gestures, including touch, tap, swipe, and voice input as well as a wide variety of digital assistants, including Microsoft’s own Cortana, Apple’s Siri, and Google Assistant on Android devices. The Microsoft Surface Earbuds are considered as one of the most advanced rivals to Apple’s AirPods.