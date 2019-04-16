Microsoft may launch ‘Surface Buds’ to rival Apple’s AirPods: Report

Microsoft is working on a pair of wireless earbuds that will compete with Apple’s AirPods. According to a report from tech website Thurrott, the Surface Buds, code-named “Morrison”, will be a pair of Cortana-enabled wireless earbuds.

The earbuds will reportedly come with noise cancellation feature, similar to the company’s Surface Headphones. The report also highlighted a feature that would improve interactions with your smartphone and the earbuds to make reading easier.

We don’t know when the Surface-branded wireless earbuds will launch, and what they will cost. The timeline of the launch is still a mystery.

This wouldn’t be the first attempt by Microsoft to crack the growing headphones market. Previously, it made earbuds for its Zune media player back in the day. Last year, the Redmond-based company launched the Surface Headphones that cost $350 (or approx Rs 24,380) in the US.

The global wireless headphones market is growing rapidly, thanks to the immense popularity of truly wireless earbuds. Right now, Apple dominates this segment with the AirPods being the best-selling wireless earbuds in the market. But the competition in the wireless earbuds will only increase with both Amazon and Microsoft planning to enter the truly wireless headphones market in coming months.

Bloomberg reports Amazon could launch its Alexa-powered AirPods rivals in the second half of the year. Unlike the AirPods, the new Amazon wireless earbuds will apparently feature physical controls, letting you tap to pick up or reject calls.