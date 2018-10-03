Microsoft takes on Bose, Sony with Cortana-enabled ‘Surface Headphones’

The Surface Headphones are integrated with Cortana, Microsoft’s own voice-based personal assistant.

Microsoft is making its debut in the crowded wireless headphones market with the release of Surface Headphones, the first of its kind from the company that is known for making legendary Windows operating system. The $349 (Rs 25,586) headphones are completely wireless and over-the-air, designed primarily for Skype users in mind. They will launch during the crucial holiday season in the US.

“Microsoft’s first premium and smart headphone experience offer the attributes you have come to expect from Surface: premium design, expert craftmanship, and integration with the services and experiences you love, Yusuf Mehdi, Corporate Vice President, Modern Life & Devices, Microsoft, wrote in a blog post.

They weigh 0.64 pounds and features 40mm drivers for sound. They also come with four dedicated microphones to provide active noise cancellation and four beam forming microphones for voice detection.

Perhaps the best feature of the Surface Headphones is the left and right ear cups, which double”as control dials. One adjusts the volume, while the other increases or decreases active noise cancellation. Other controls include power and mute buttons.

Fast charging occurs via a USB Type-C port. Microsoft claims a full charge will take two hours, which should give users up to 15 hours of battery back up on a single charge. Audio quality can also be customised via an app, which will release soon. The device is also capable of being wired via a 3.5mm headphone jack support.

The Surface Headphones are integrated with Cortana, Microsoft’s own voice-based personal assistant. Users can ask Cortana to pause/play songs, as well take advantage of other non-audio functions like reading emails, set reminders and bing searches. Also, the headphones will pause music automatically when removed from a user’s head.

According to CNET, Microsoft has been developing the ‘Surface Headphones’ in secrecy for three years, which shows how serious the company is to compete with Bose and Sony in the premium headphones market. The Surface Headphones will also compete with Apple’s AirPods, one of the best-selling true wireless earphones in the market.

The launch of the new Surface Headphones also puts light on the company’s secret ambitious plan to grow its devices business, which is currently limited to the Surfaced-branded laptops and desktops. Is this the beginning of a new era Satya Nadella has envisioned for Microsoft? Only time will tell.

