Micromax Airfunk 1, Airfunk 1 Pro launched in India: Specifications, Price

Micromax has launched its Airfunk 1 Pro and Airfunk 1 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds in India. While the Airfunk 1 Pro is said to offer up to 32 hours of playback when used with the charging case, the Airfunk 1 on the other hand offers 15 hours of playback. Both the TWS earphones will go on sale in India starting August 18. Here is everything you should know.

Airfunk 1 Pro: Specifications

The Airfunk 1 Pro features an in-ear design, comes with Qualcomm clear voice capture (cVc) 8.0. The earbuds support environment noise cancellation. The Airfunk 1 Pro also comes with support for Bluetooth v5.2, integrated quad microphones for better call quality, and 13mm dynamic drivers for deeper bass and stereo sound.

Airfunk 1 Pro offers 7 hours of playtime with a single charge and up to 32 hours of playback time with the case as per the company. The device comes with onboard smart touch features to play and pause music, answer or reject calls, and wake the voice assistant (Google Assistant, Siri). The charging case supports a USB Type-C port and the earbuds are IP44 dust- and water-resistant.

Airfunk 1: Specifications

Airfunk 1 features an in-ear design. The earbuds offer a voice change function that lets you change your voice from female to male modes and vice-versa during a call. You can achieve this by pressing the right earbuds for three seconds for the male voice and pressing the left earbuds for three seconds to change to the female voice.

The device comes with 3D stereo sound, packs 9mm, dynamic drivers. The earbuds come with support for Bluetooth v5. As far as battery life is concerned, the device is said to offer up to 5 hours of playtime on a single charge and up to 15 hours of playtime with the charging case. There’s a USB Type-C charging port and the earbuds have an IP44 dust and water resistance rating.

The Airfunk 1 earbuds come with smart touch controls to wake up the voice assistant (Google Assistant, Sir), answer or reject calls, and play or pause music. It comes with mono and stereo use depending on whether you will use one or both earbuds.

Airfunk 1 Pro and Airfunk 1: Pricing and availability

The Airfunk 1 Pro and the Airfunk 1 TWS earbuds are priced in India at Rs 2,499 and Rs 1,299 respectively. Airfunk 1 Pro will be available in Black, Blue, Red, Yellow, and White colour options. The Airfunk 1 on the other hand will be available in Black, Blue, Purple, Yellow, and White colour options. Both the devices will go on sale via Flipkart and micromaxinfo.com from August 18.