scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

Michael Kors launches Camille Gen 6 smartwatch in India

Michael Kors recently launched the Camille Gen 6 smartwatch which runs on Google's latest version of Wear OS.

Michael Kors Camile Gen 6It is powered by the Snapdragon 4100 Plus chipset. (Image Source: Michael Kors)

Michael Kors has added a new smartwatch to its existing portfolio – Camille Gen 6. Available in gold, silver, black, shades of pink and rose gold colours, the smartwatch is designed for women on the go. Running on the latest version of WearOS, the company claims the watch can be charged up to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes.

The Michael Kors Camille Gen 6 smartwatch comes with all standard sensors like a SpO2 monitor, pedometer, heart rate monitor and sleep tracking. Compatible with both Android and iOS, the smartwatch supports Bluetooth 5 and even lets the users control third-party music streaming services like Spotify.

Featuring a 44mm case size and a 1,28-inch AMOLED screen, the Camille Gen 6 watch comes with a stainless steel three-link bracelet and 8GB of internal storage. Some other sensors include NFC, accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, altimeter, off-body IR and ambient sensor.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 4100 Plus chipset which is a quad-core processor backed by the Adreno 504 GPU. Available in select online and offline retail stores, the Camille Gen 6 smartwatch by Michael Kors can be purchased from Rs 22,995 onwards.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...Premium
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...
How to read Q2 GDP dataPremium
How to read Q2 GDP data
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...Premium
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...
From bonds to banks: Large industry drives credit growthPremium
From bonds to banks: Large industry drives credit growth

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-12-2022 at 05:37:10 pm
Next Story

Streaming in December 2022: Govinda Naam Mera, Freddy, Faadu and others

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Dec 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close