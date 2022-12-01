Michael Kors launches Camille Gen 6 smartwatch in India

Michael Kors has added a new smartwatch to its existing portfolio – Camille Gen 6. Available in gold, silver, black, shades of pink and rose gold colours, the smartwatch is designed for women on the go. Running on the latest version of WearOS, the company claims the watch can be charged up to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes.

The Michael Kors Camille Gen 6 smartwatch comes with all standard sensors like a SpO2 monitor, pedometer, heart rate monitor and sleep tracking. Compatible with both Android and iOS, the smartwatch supports Bluetooth 5 and even lets the users control third-party music streaming services like Spotify.

Featuring a 44mm case size and a 1,28-inch AMOLED screen, the Camille Gen 6 watch comes with a stainless steel three-link bracelet and 8GB of internal storage. Some other sensors include NFC, accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, altimeter, off-body IR and ambient sensor.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 4100 Plus chipset which is a quad-core processor backed by the Adreno 504 GPU. Available in select online and offline retail stores, the Camille Gen 6 smartwatch by Michael Kors can be purchased from Rs 22,995 onwards.