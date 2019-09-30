Mi Watch: Xiaomi could be working on a Wear OS powered smartwatch

Xiaomi may have plans to launch a new smartphone in the coming months, and it could run on Google’s Wear OS platform. This is the first time we are hearing that the world’s fourth-largest smartphone maker is developing a smartwatch powered by Wear OS. Until now, Xiaomi has not launched a single smartwatch that runs on Google’s Wear OS.

9to5Google has found links to code in the new version of the Wear OS app. Within the code, there are references to a “Mi Watch” which indicates Xiaomi is hard at developing a Wear OS-powered smartwatch. The references follow the evidence of a companion app first emerged in July with Wear OS 2.26. The watch was previously code-named “Baiji”. It appears that the codename has been replaced with the Mi Watch name.

With Xiaomi on board, Google has a reason to rejoice. Wear OS runs on multiple smartwatches, but the operating system feels little behind the competition. Major tech companies including Samsung, Motorola, Huawei and Sony have abandoned Wear OS years ago.

Apart from the Fossil Group, there’s hardly a big name involved in developing Wear OS-powered smartwatches. If Xiaomi agrees to make a Wear OS smartwatch, it may help the dying operating system a new lease of life. And let’s not forget, Xiaomi leads the wearables segment with the Mi Band fitness tracker. The Chinese tech giant is also an investor in Huami, which sells affordable smartwatches in the Amazfit line.

At the moment, there aren’t many details available as far as the Mi Watch is concerned. Hopefully, we will know more about Google and Xioami’s unique partnership in the smartwatch space soon.