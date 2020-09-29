Mi Watch Revolve launched in India: Top 10 features, price and more

Top 10 features the new Mi Watch Revolve has to offer. (Image: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi during its Smarter Living 2021 event has launched a slew of new gadgets including the Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5, Mi Smart AI speaker and more. The Mi Watch Revolve is a rebranded Mi Watch Color, which was launched in China back in December. It is the company’s first smartwatch to be launched in India and it comes with a host of features like a circular dial, VO2 Max level tracking, heart rate variability tracking, sleep tracking, stress level monitoring and more.

Mi Watch Revolve is priced at Rs 10,999 for the single 46mm variant. It will be made available starting October 6 in Chrome Silver and Midnight Black colour options via Mi.com, Amazon, Mi Home and offline partner stores. As an introductory offer, the company will be offering the smartwatch till Diwali at a price of Rs 9,999.

Top 10 features the Mi Watch Revolve

* Mi Watch Revolve sports a 46mm round dial with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It has a resolution of 454×454 pixels and a peak brightness of 450 nits.

* It comes with a VO2 Max sensor that allows users to track oxygen levels within their blood during workouts.

* The watch sports a PPG heart rate sensor, a three-axis acceleration sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, baroreceptor, and ambient light sensor. Apart from these, it also comes with Wi-Fi, GPS, and GLONASS for connectivity.

* It comes with an always-on display allowing users to take a look at the time and notifications without turning on.

* The watch uses Bluetooth 5.0 BLE to connect to the Xiaomi Wear app for Android and iOS. This allows to keep battery consumption low.

* The watch comes with 5ATM water resistance, which means it can be used 50 metres underwater for up to 30 minutes.

* The watch uses the company’s proprietary Firstbeat Motion Algorithm to register and provide the user with physiological data for sports and wellness.

* It comes with 10 sports modes, which include running, cycling, trekking, treadmill, working out and more.

* The watch features over 110 watch faces, which the users can select from. The company will also release a number of new straps for the user to choose from, to have a unique look.

* All of this is backed by a 420mAh battery, which according to the company can work for up to 14 days on a single charge and for 20 hours with the GPS turned on. The battery takes around 2.5 hours to fully charge from 0 to 100 per cent.

