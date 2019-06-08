Mi TV now available offline; Here’s how to get it

Xiaomi sells most of its products through online channels. The company has its own website and apart from that it also sells on Flipkart and Amazon India. In the offline space, it generally uses its own offline stores to sell its products. Now the company has announced that the Mi LED TV 4 Pro will be available through offline stores as well exclusively with Vijay Sales.

Xiaomi has partnered with Vijay Sales to sell the Mi LED TV 4 Pro through the offline route starting June 7. The TV will be sold across all the Vijay Sales stores which are located in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Baroda, Surat, and Delhi NCR.

The Mi LED TV 4 Pro comes with a 55-inch LED display having a 3840 x 2160 4K resolution and a 10-bit HDR panel. The TV 4 Pro has a thickness of 4.9mm. It comes with a dual 16W stereo speaker with DTS-HD surround sound support. The TV also comes with a voice search feature for users to search and discover their preferred content online as well as on DTH.

The Mi LED TV 4 Pro comes with the company’s PatchWall interface which it claims is specially made for India. It brings over 14 different local as well as global content partners including Hotstar, Hungama Play, Voot, Eros Now, Zee5 and Alt Balaji, which together provide over 850,000 hours of video content.

The TV 4 Pro is powered by the Android TV platform which comes with Google Play and built-in Chromecast support.