Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition launched in India: Specifications, price

Xiaomi has launched its latest Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition in India, which features a metal build and a bezel-less design. Here is everything you need to know about the Mi TV 4A TV 40-inch Horizon Edition.

Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition: Specifications and features

The Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition features a 40-inch FHD (1,920×1,080 pixels) screen with 178-degree viewing angle. It comes with Xiaomi’s proprietary Vivid Picture Engine (VPE) technology. The Smart TV measures 892.2×512.8mm (excluding the base).

The TV comes with stereo speakers of 10W each that will give a total output of 20W . The speakers also include support for DTS-HD. The Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition runs on Android TV 9.0 with “an enhanced version” of PatchWall on top.

The Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition is powered by the quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 CPU, along with a Mali-450 GPU and 1GB RAM and 8GB storage. The TV comes with a range of connectivity options including Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, a 3.5mm headphone jack, two USB 2.0 ports and HDMI ports among other things.

It comes with a remote control that has dedicated keys to access various video streaming platforms. The device also includes a preloaded Mi Quick Wake that is said to switch on the TV on in less than five seconds and a Mi Home app to let you control your Mi smart home devices.

Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition: Price and availability

The Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition will be available at Rs 23,999 in India. The TV will be available on Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Studio, and Mi Retail partner stores from June 2. However, the company has said that availability will be subject to the respective state government guidelines of serviceability due to lockdowns.

Launch offers on the Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition, include up to Rs 1,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit & debit card and EMI transactions. Flipkart is also offering an exchange discount of up to Rs 11,000 for customers buying the new Mi TV in lieu of an old smart TV.