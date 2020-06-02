Mi Band 5 launch on June 11: What about the key features and price?

Mi Band 5 could be priced at around Rs 2,100. (Representational Photo: Mi Band 4 by Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express) Mi Band 5 could be priced at around Rs 2,100. (Representational Photo: Mi Band 4 by Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

Xiaomi’s next-gen fitness tracker Mi Band 5 will be launched next week on June 11, 2020. The new wearable device will succeed the last year’s Mi band 4 that was launched in India for Rs 2,299. Xiaomi announced the China launch date of the Mi Band 5 on the Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo.

The company is yet to announce the pricing and features of the Mi Band 5, but several reports have already tipped a number of specifications and functionalities of the next-gen fitness tracker from Xiaomi. A tipster on Weibo claims that the Mi Band 5 will be priced at Yuan 200 (around Rs 2,100). The same tipster had also said that the device will be launched in June. Since the fitness tracker is launching this month, we expect the pricing to stand true as well.

As far as features and specifications of the Mi Band 5 are concerned, we expect it to retain all the features of the Mi Band 4 with the addition of some new functionalities. Reportedly, the new Mi Band 5 will come with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant and sport a larger display and a newly designed charger.

Notably, the Mi Band 4 was launched with Xiao voice assistant but that was limited to China only. If the Mi Band 5 does support Alexa, it might be available to the markets other than China as well.

According to a report by TizenHelp, the Mi Band 5 will sport a 1.2-inch AMOLED colour display The display is said to be brighter and will have more contrast than its predecessor. We are not sure if Xiaomi will launch the NFC-enabled variant of the Mi Band 5 globally or limit the NFC models to its home market China only.

Mi Band 5 could sport a 1.2-inch AMOLED colour display. (Image: Weibo)

A Weibo user posted few pictures of an alleged Mi Band 5 that is plugged into a charging dock. The charger looks similar to the one shipped with Mi Band 3 and the device looks a bit bigger than the Mi Band 4. Other reports have suggested that the Mi Band 5 will come with a SpO2 sensor to track blood oxygen levels, which will be a first for the Mi fitness tracker.

The next-gen wearable from Xiaomi is also expected to come with a menstrual cycle tracking feature as well as a camera shutter control feature that will let you use the Mi Band as remote to click photos from your phone. Both of these features were also absent from the Mi Band 4.

As per TizenHelp report, the Mi Band 5 will come with fitness metrics similar to Google Fit Heart Points to help track user’s heart health. It is also said to come with a Personal Activity Intelligence suite that will replace the step counter. The feature will score user between 1 to 100 based on their heart rate, activity, and more. Aside from that, the Mi band 5 will also feature five new fitness activity trackers that include yoga, elliptical, rowing machine, jumping rope, and indoor cycling.

