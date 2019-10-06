Mi Band 5 could come with NFC support outside China market: Report

Xiaomi recently launched the global variant of its fourth-gen fitness tracker, Mi Band 4, in India but the wearable device lacks the NFC support, microphone, as well as the Xiao voice assistant– features that are present in the China variant of the device. However, that is probably going to change with the Mi Band 5 as Xiaomi might launch the upcoming fitness tracker with NFC outside China.

A report by TizenHelp claims that Xiaomi would launch next Mi Band 5 with NFC feature in the global market. In China, NFC supports contactless payments and works as a replacement of a bus card, metro card, work pass, and much more.

The publication says that the demand for the NFC-enabled version of the Mi Band 4 is so high that many users order it from China to their home country. Xiaomi launched two models of the Mi Band 4 in China– one with NFC and the other without NFC. In India, the company launched the Mi Band 4 non-NFC model without a microphone at a price of Rs 2,299.

While the report highlights the availability of NFC on the global variant of upcoming fitness tracker from the Chinese manufacturer, there is no word on whether the company will put a microphone in the global version of the Mi Band 5.

As per the report, Huami founder and CEO, Wang Huang, has already confirmed that Xiaomi will work with Huami to build the fifth-gen Mi Band as it did for the previous lineup.

The report says that Xiaomi wants to make the next band more advanced and more durable, which doesn’t come as a surprise given the improvements we’ve seen on the Mi Band over the years. Xiaomi is expected to unveil the Mi Band 5 in the Q2 2020, around the same time it launches the new generation of the Mi Band every year.