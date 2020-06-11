Mi Band 4 vs Mi Band 5: What’s the difference?

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 comes with a larger 1.1-inch AMOLED display compared to the Mi Band 4’s 0.95-inch AMOLED display. (Image: Xiaomi) Xiaomi Mi Band 5 comes with a larger 1.1-inch AMOLED display compared to the Mi Band 4’s 0.95-inch AMOLED display. (Image: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has launched its fifth generation fitness band in China, called Mi Band 5. The fitness band succeeded the Mi Band 4, which is currently the best-selling fitness tracker in the Indian market. But which model should you go for? In this article, we compare the Mi Band 5 vs Mi Band 4 to help you decide.

Mi Band 4 vs Mi Band 5: Price

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is priced at Rs 2,299 in India for the sole non-NFC version. In the meanwhile, the non-NFC variant of the Mi Band 5 is priced at Yuan 189 (approximately Rs 2,000), whereas, the NFC variant of the device is priced at Yuan 229 (approximately Rs 2,500). The price of Mi Band 5 is expected to remain the same when it launches in India.

Mi Band 4 vs Mi Band 5: Display

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 comes with a larger 1.1-inch AMOLED display compared to the Mi Band 4’s 0.95-inch AMOLED display. Both the devices feature a coloured display. Mi Band 4 comes with 77 watch faces, whereas, Mi Band 5 comes with over 177 watch faces.

Both the devices look similar, however, due to the larger display size, Mi Band 5 has a larger footprint.

Mi Band 5 comes with 11 sport modes and offers Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) Activity Index. (Express Photo: Shruti Dhapola) Mi Band 5 comes with 11 sport modes and offers Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) Activity Index. (Express Photo: Shruti Dhapola)

Mi Band 4 vs Mi Band 5: Features

Both the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 and Mi Band 5 can both show notifications, track activity in real-time, locate your phone, set an alarm, check your heart rate, and more. They are both water-resistant up to 50 metres and feature hot-swappable bands. They seem quite similar, however, they are not.

The company states that the Mi Band 5 comes with 11 sport modes and offers Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) Activity Index, Mi Band 4 only had seven. It states that the Mi Band 5 sleep monitoring accuracy feature is improved by 40 per cent when compared to the previous generation.

Apart from all of that the Mi Band 5 can also help women track their menstrual cycles inside of the new women’s health mode.

The Chinese version of both the bands come with NFC support and with the company’s own XiaoAI digital assistant. (Image: Xiaomi) The Chinese version of both the bands come with NFC support and with the company’s own XiaoAI digital assistant. (Image: Xiaomi)

The Mi Band 5 also comes with a new remote-control camera feature that lets users click a photo from their smartphone using the Mi Band as a shutter button.

The Chinese version of both the bands come with NFC support and with the company’s own XiaoAI digital assistant. However, the Indian version of the Mi Band 4 does not come with support for both of these features. Similar treatment is expected to be given to the Indian variant of the Mi Band 5.

Mi Band 4 vs Mi Band 5: Battery

Mi Band 5 comes with a new magnetic charger that can attach to the band without removing the strap. (Express Photo: Shruti Dhapola) Mi Band 5 comes with a new magnetic charger that can attach to the band without removing the strap. (Express Photo: Shruti Dhapola)

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is backed by a 135mAh battery, which the company claims can last for up to 20 days on a single charge. It comes with a capsule charger, in which you have to plug the Mi Band capsule after taking it out of the strap. Xiaomi has not revealed the capacity of the new Mi Band 5, however, it claims that the standard version has a battery life of 20 days on a single charge, whereas, the NFC variant has a battery life of only 14 days on a single charge. Mi Band 5 comes with a new magnetic charger that can attach to the band without removing the strap.

