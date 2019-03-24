Mi Band 4 may come with NFC support, Bluetooth 5.0: Report

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 has been spotted passing through Bluetooth certification by the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG), reported MySmartPrice. The listing reveals two models of the upcoming Mi Band — XMSH07HM (Mi Band 4) and XMSH08HM (Mi Band 4 NFC) along with some new features on the device.

The listing reveals NFC support in the latter variant of Mi Band (XMSH08HM) in addition to Bluetooth 5.0. In comparison to the Mi Band 3 that supports Bluetooth 4.2, the new version of the device will enable improved data transmission rates and efficient power consumption among other features.

The rumours suggest that Mi Band 4 will come with an ECG sensor, but there is no evidence to back it up. Another rumour about Mi Band 4 suggests that it may come with a colour display.

Last week, Huami, the company behind Xiaomi’s line of Mi Band fitness trackers, announced that the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 will be released this year. Huami Chief Financial Officer David Cui informed that the device might not come in March or April but it will surely be launched this year. Cui also hinted that Mi Band 4 might come with a big upgrade over the current Mi Band 3.

Mi Band 3 was launched in September last year for a price of Rs 1,999. It sports a 0.78-inch OLED touchscreen display, 110mAh Li-ion polymer battery with 20-days of life, Bluetooth 4.2 BLE connectivity, and certification for water resistance up to 50 metres.