Mi Band 4 spotted with colour display, launch soon?

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 has proved to be a hit for the company as it claims to have sold more than one million units in India alone. Huami, the company behind Xiaomi’s line of Mi Band wearable and fitness trackers, announced in the past that the Mi Band 4 will be released this year. Now, TheMobileIndian has spotted alleged live images of Mi Band 4, which hint at its imminent launch this year.

As per the report, a user on Weibo shared live images of Mi Band 4, which show a colour display on the wearable instead of a monochrome screen like the current fitness tracker from the company. However, the size of the next generation Xiaomi wearable is identical to the Mi Band 3. The fourth-generation Mi Band is said to come with Xiaomi AI, the personal assistant.

In the past, Xiaomi Mi Band 4 was spotted on Bluetooth certification website of the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG). As per the listing, Mi Band 4 will come in two models– XMSH07HM and XMSH08HM.

One model (XMSH07HM) is the standard Mi Band 4 while the other model (XMSH08HM) comes with NFC support. The listing also reveals Bluetooth 5.0 on the Mi Band 4, a clear upgrade from the Bluetooth 4.2 on the Mi Band 3.

Reportedly, the Mi Band 4 will have a photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor that enables detecting blood pressure. Another update on the Mi Band 4 is said to be its battery which has been upgraded from 110mAh to 135mAh. Also, there will be no need to pull apart the band module to plug into the charger.

There is no official date for the launch of the Mi Band 4, however, there have been some speculations regarding the price of the upcoming Xiaomi wearable. Mi Band 4 without NFC is said to be priced between Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 whereas the Mi Band 4 with NFC is said to be priced around Rs 5,000.