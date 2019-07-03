MevoFit Thrust fitness watch with ECG feature launched at Rs 9,990

MevoFit has launched MevoFit Thrust fitness tracking watch in India. The latest fitness watch comes with features such as daily activity tracker, sleep, HR, BP, ECG, PPG, Sports Mode, Timer and Notifications Display.

Advertising

The fitness tracking watch also comes with four different sport modes which comprise of walking, running, hiking and cycling. The MevoFit Thrust has a 1.3-inch colour display with a 240 x 240 pixels resolution.

The latest fitness watch by MevoFit is IP67 rated, which means it is a water-resistant device and the company claims that the device has a lightweight body. The Thrust fitness watch also comes a gesture control screen which MevoFit claims is functional across all smartphones from Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, Huawei, Motorola, Lenovo, Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus and LG.

The MevoFit Thrust fitness tracking watch is priced at Rs 9,990. The fitness watch is available on Amazon India and MevoFit’s website. The watch comes in three colour options – Black, Blue and Red.

Advertising

Also Read|Samsung Galaxy Fit e vs Xiaomi Mi Band 4: Key specifications, features and price difference

“The MevoFit Thrust is a flagship series of fitness watches for MevoFit which was created to provide an all-in-one solution for fitness enthusiasts. The watch adds value to the fitness regime of the enthusiast by offering four sport modes: walking, running, hiking and cycling. Each of these modes shares the same advanced features to monitor ECG and Heart Rate besides also tracking the Blood Pressure and PPG of the user,” Khyati Mahajan, Founder and CEO – MevoFit said in a statement.