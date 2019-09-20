MevoFit Drive Run fitness tracking band launched in India: Price, features

MevoFit has launched MevoFit Drive Run fitness tracking smart band in India. The latest fitness band comes with NORDIC 52832 chip that gives accurate and stable data monitoring. The company said that the fitness band is made of high-quality TPU, a deep insert design, that prevents it from falling off.

Advertising

The MevoFit Drive Run band is available in different colour options such as Black, Blue and Purple and it is priced at Rs 4,990. The band is available on the company’s website and also on Amazon India.

The smart band can get integrated with any smartphone and provide smartphone notifications that allow users to view their app, call, calendar and text notifications right on their wrist. The MevoFit Run comes with 128×64 HD resolution screen.

The company claims that the fitness band can last up to 5 days on a single charge and it can work in temperatures ranging from 10-50 degree Celcius. The MevoFit Drive Run also comes with an IP 67 water-resistant monitor.

Advertising

The MevoFit Run band also comes with a gesture control screen which works on all popular phone brands such as Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi Mi, Huawei, Motorola, Lenovo, Oppo, Vivo, One Plus, LG etc.

All MevoFit fitness bands and smartwatches come with an advanced app – MevoFit Fitness Tracker app, which apart from syncing the fitness data also provides advanced Diet and Workout Plans, Fitness Challenges, Social Community and more.

Also Read | MevoFit Thrust fitness watch with ECG feature launched at Rs 9,990

“The MevoFit Run is the MevoFit’s first fitness band that comes with inbuilt GPS tracker,” Khyati Mahajan, Founder and CEO – MevoFit said in a statement.