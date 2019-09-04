Metz M55S9A OLED TV with 55-inch display, 4K resolution launched at Rs 99,999

Metz, a German technology brand, has launched its first OLED TV in the Indian market. The company has unveiled the Metz M55S9A at an introductory price of Rs 99,999, making it one of the cheapest OLED TV in the country. This new OLED TV comes with a 55-inch screen size along with a 3.6mm thin body and 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution.

The new OLED TV by Metz also comes with DTS-X Pro audio support, which the company claims can offer a vibrantly distinct and flawless quality to the ears. Apart from this, the Metz M55S9A OLED TV also comes True HDR, Self-Luminous Display technology and HDMI ARC.

The Metz M55S9A TV runs on Android 8.0 operating system and has a 16GB inbuilt memory for storage. It also has support for voice search and comes pre-loaded with Youtube and Netflix.

This isn’t the first TV in India by this German technology company. Earlier this year, Metz had released a few smart LED TVs in June.

“Our newly launched OLED TV is not just a quality brand, but is also available at a reasonable price. Metz M55S9A has millions of pixels with precise point-to-point control, and gives the viewer an amazing viewing experience. It minimizes the harm of blue-light hazard, which is the best choice to protect eyes,” Criver Liu, Vice – MD, METZ India said in a statement.