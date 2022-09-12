Meta’s upcoming ‘Quest Pro’ VR headset leaked before launch event

Just a month before Meta’s Annual Connect event, some images and a video of the company’s upcoming premium VR headset have surfaced online. Codenamed Project Cambria, the company shared a video of the new virtual reality last year and said it would be launched sometime in 2022.

Last month during Joe Rogan’s podcast, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg commented on the rumours and said that the new device will be launched during the Meta Annual Connect event.

Now, a recent report by The Verge indicates that in the comment section of a post on the Oculus Quest 2 Facebook group, a user named Ramiro Cardena shared some images and a video that shows what the new VR headset looks like.

The video starts with Cardenas removing a black headset with the name ‘Meta Quest Pro’ from the box along with an updated controller and a label that says ‘Not for resale- engineering sample’. This is in line with an earlier report by Bloomberg which suggested that the new VR headset codenamed Project Cambria will be named Meta Quest Pro.

It sports three cameras on the front with the controller ditching the hollow design in favour of a solid one. The report goes on to say that the person who stayed in the room has since claimed the headsets.

While the headset will reportedly feature a high-resolution colour display, hand tracking features and let users have eye contact with someone in virtual reality, hardware specifications are still unknown. Let us hope Meta gives us more information about the device’s capabilities during the Annual Connect event on October 11.