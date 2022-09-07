scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Meta announces Connect event on October 11, teases new VR headset release

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a Facebook post on Tuesday announced the event date with a picture of him wearing a VR headset, hinting at the long-awaited headset release.

An image of Meta CEO Mark Zuckergberg wearing a VR headsetMeta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg announced the event with a picture of him wearing what looks like a VR headset. (Image credit: Mark Zuckerberg / Facebook)

Meta Platforms Inc will host its annual event on Oct. 11 to showcase augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) offerings, and possibly release its much touted VR headset code-named Project Cambria.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg in a Facebook post on Tuesday announced the event date with a picture of him wearing a VR headset, hinting at the long-awaited headset release.

Meta did not respond to a Reuters query seeking confirmation on the release of the new product.

Also Read |liveApple iPhone 14 launch Live updates: ‘Far Out’ event starts at 10.30 pm IST today

Zuckerberg, on a podcast last month, said the new headset will have advanced sensors to track eyes and facial cues, with capabilities to mirror those expressions onto digital avatar in real time.

Project Cambria, which will be the successor to Meta Quest 2, will be the centerpiece of the company’s metaverse strategy.

Over the last few months, Meta has announced updates to its VR social platform, Horizon Worlds, including creator payments, opened a physical store to demo the gadgets and also bumped prices of existing VR headset models.

The event date announcement follows the departure of Vice President Vivek Sharma, who spearheaded the development of the Horizon Worlds platform and related offerings.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 11:36:50 am
