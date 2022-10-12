scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

Meta Quest Pro: Here’s everything you need to know about the AR/VR headset

The Meta Quest Pro is a significant upgrade over the Quest 2 and is powered by the Snapdragon XR2-Plus processor.

Meta Quest ProMeta has redesigned the Quest Pro and stacked it with new sensors and features. (Image Credit: Oculus)

Meta revealed its new Virtual Reality headset called Quest Pro during its Connect Event, formerly codenamed Project Cambria. For those unaware, the Quest Pro is a big upgrade over its predecessor – Quest 2, which was launched back in 2020.

Meta’s latest headset will most likely compete with Apple’s rumoured AR/VR headset. The company says it is designed for creators and professionals alike.

Right now, Meta is marketing the Quest Pro as a handy tool for working remotely, but that might change in the near future. Here, we will take a look at everything the latest virtual reality headset from Meta has to offer.

Meta Quest Pro specs

The recently announced Meta Quest Pro is powered by the Snapdragon XR2-Plus processor and is backed by 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The screen has a resolution of 1800 x 1920 pixels per eye and offers 90 Hz refresh rate.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What to do when dogs run freePremium
What to do when dogs run free
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulationsPremium
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulations
Why the next Collegium has its task cut outPremium
Why the next Collegium has its task cut out
The lingering monsoonPremium
The lingering monsoon

Improved Display

Compared to the Quest 2, Meta’s latest virtual reality headset sports a shaper LCD display. Instead of opting for Fresnel lenses, the Quest Pro features a new optical stack and comes with several layers of thin pancake lenses.

Also Read |Meta wants you to work in virtual reality. Here’s what that’s like

This means that the new headset is able to reduce the depth of the module by almost half while improving the overall image quality. The new LCD displays make use of local dimming and quantum dot technology to produce sharper and brighter colours. Meta says it has developed a custom dimming solution that controls more than 500 independent LED lights, which the company claims increases the contrast by over 75 per cent.

Meta Quest Pro offers 37 per cent more pixels per inch and ten per cent pixels per degree compared to the Meta Quest 2. Moreover, users can now enjoy 25 per cent increased full-field visual sharpness in the center of the screen and will notice a 50 per cent in the peripheral region. Also, the colour gamut is now 1.3x larger compared to its predecessor.

Advertisement

New Sensor stack

It comes with a brand-new sensor stack. The new headset has high-resolution outward-facing cameras, which the company says are able to capture four times more details compared to the Quest 2. The mixed reality headset can now show the outside world in full colours and features a ‘stereoscopic mixed reality Passthrough’ which combines multiple images from the cameras and offers a much more natural 3D view of the user’s environment.

Also Read |Meta debuts $1,500 VR headset targeting working professionals

Meta has also included the ability to track hand and eye movements. Mark Zuckerberg says the Quest Pro can track one’s facial expressions and replicate them in the virtual world.

Updated Design

Thanks to the pancake lenses, the Quest Pro is the slimmest device Meta has ever made. According to the company, the Quest Pro ‘features a continuous lens spacing adjustment mechanism, accommodating inter-pupillary distances (IPDs) between 55mm and 75mm’.

Advertisement

It also comes with an eye relief dial that allows users to stay in the virtual more for more time and lets you adjust the distance of the lens from your eyes. What’s interesting is that the Quest Pro comes has an open periphery design which lets users easily switch between real and virtual worlds.

Also Read |Facebook malicious apps warning: Who is at risk, how to stay safe

For those who want a more immersive experience, the Quest Pro comes with magnetic partial light blockers. But those looking to a Full VR experience might have a few more months when Meta makes the full blockers available.

New Controllers

The Quest Pro comes with Quest Touch Pro controllers which have three built-in sensors that lets them track their position in 3D space. Meta says the new controllers are more ergonomic and have upgraded haptics. It also comes with rechargeable batteries. Another thing to note is that the new controllers are also compatible with the older Quest 2.

Battery life and price

While you can use the headset while it’s on charge, the Quest Pro offers around one to two hours of battery life. Meta says that a full charge will take somewhere around two hours. Currently available for pre-order, the Meta Quest Pro is priced at $1,500 (approx. 1,23,000)

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-10-2022 at 12:17:34 pm
Next Story

Leprosy colonies to old age homes, how this project takes the Covid shot to every door

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Photos: NASA and SpaceX’s historic Crew-5 launch to International Space Station
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Oct 12: Latest News
Advertisement