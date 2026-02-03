Meta debuts athletic Oakley Vanguard AI glasses in India: Check price, availability, fitness features

Meta has officially launched its sporty AI-powered smart glasses in India, developed in partnership with Oakley and specifically targeting athletes such as runners and cyclists in the country.
The Oakley Meta Vanguard AI glasses is a new category of AI-powered smart glasses designed from the ground up for high-intensity sports. It comes with various fitness-focused integrations along with an action-ready camera and open-ear audio to help athletes during training, Meta said in a press release on Tuesday, February 3.
The athletic smart glasses will be available in four frame and lens colour combinations, namely: Black with PRIZMTM 24K, White with PRIZMTM Black, Black with PRIZMTM Road, and White with PRIZMTM Sapphire. The collection of Oakley Meta Vanguard glasses is available for sale in India starting today, with prices starting at Rs 52,300. Customers across the country can purchase the smart glasses at retail outlets of Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters.
The launch of the Oakley Meta Vanguard AI glasses in India comes months after Meta rolled out the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) glasses in the country. The Gen 2 glasses, which builds on the first-generation model by offering a sharper and more reliable capture system, is available from Rs 39,900 onwards.
In January 2026, Meta announced a temporary pause of the global rollout of the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses and Neural Band due to inventory constraints and “unprecedented” demand in the United States. The company was expected to roll out the Ray-Ban Display glasses in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Canada this year. However, Meta said it is prioritising orders from US customers due to limited inventory.
Highlighting the India-specific AI features that come with the Oakley Meta Vanguard glasses, Meta said that its Meta AI assistant supports Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada. Users can also change the voice of the Meta AI assistant to a Celebrity Voice, including the voice of Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone in English.
Additionally, the Oakley Meta Vanguard is set to feature a UPI Lite payments integration that will allow users to make UPI QR-code payments for less than Rs 1,000 directly from their glasses. “Users could simply pay using UPI Lite by looking at the QR code and saying “Hey Meta, scan and pay” […] Payments will be processed through Whatsapp-linked bank accounts which will thereby make everyday transactions quicker and more seamless than ever,” Meta said.
The Oakley Meta Vanguard features a wraparound design with patented Oakley PRIZM Lens to block sun, wind, and dust while enhancing clarity and contrast. It has a IP67 dust and water-resistance rating, and offers up to nine hours of battery life, or up to six hours of continuous music playback.
In terms of fitness-focused features, the Oakley Meta Vanguard is expected to come with Garmin and Strava integrations that will let users check performance metrics, track progress, and receive updates without breaking focus. “Visual LED indicators offer at-a-glance updates in the wearer’s peripheral vision, while new autocapture features automatically record video clips at key workout moments like distance milestones or intensity spikes,” Meta said.
Users of fitness-tracking app Strava “can graphically overlay performance metrics onto videos and photos captured with Oakley Meta Vanguard and share them directly with their community. They could also share them across platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp,” it added.
