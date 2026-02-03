Meta debuts athletic Oakley Vanguard AI glasses in India: Check price, availability, fitness features

Meta has officially launched its sporty AI-powered smart glasses in India, developed in partnership with Oakley and specifically targeting athletes such as runners and cyclists in the country.

The Oakley Meta Vanguard AI glasses is a new category of AI-powered smart glasses designed from the ground up for high-intensity sports. It comes with various fitness-focused integrations along with an action-ready camera and open-ear audio to help athletes during training, Meta said in a press release on Tuesday, February 3.

The athletic smart glasses will be available in four frame and lens colour combinations, namely: Black with PRIZMTM 24K, White with PRIZMTM Black, Black with PRIZMTM Road, and White with PRIZMTM Sapphire. The collection of Oakley Meta Vanguard glasses is available for sale in India starting today, with prices starting at Rs 52,300. Customers across the country can purchase the smart glasses at retail outlets of Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters.