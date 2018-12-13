MediaTek Helio P90 launched, will start shipping by Q1 2019

Expanding its P-series of mobile chipsets, MediaTek has launched the new Helio P90 processor, which the company claims is four times more powerful in comparison to its Helio P70 processor.

It comes with an APU 2.0 core, its new artificial intelligence (AI) architecture. The company claims that the new Helio P90 chipset improves camera features, battery life and performance. The chipset is currently under production and will be available to smartphone manufacturers by Q1 2019.

MediaTek Helio P90 features two ARM Cortex A75 cores clocked at 2GHz paired with six ARM Cortex A55 cores clocked at 2GHz. The processor is paired with Imagination Technologies PowerVR GM 9446 GPU. All the cores are configured in a big.LITTLE configuration and support up to 8GB of 2-channel 1866MHz LPDDR4x RAM along with 21:9 aspect ratio full HD+ displays. In terms of connectivity options, the chipset supports dual VoLTE Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0.

With the APU 2.0 core, MediaTek P90 supports deep learning facial detection, real-time beautification, deep-learning facial detection, and object/scene detection. It also supports AI frameworks like TensorFlow, TF Lite, Caffe and Caffe2 allowing developers to easily create AI-based applications.

MediaTek Helio P90 has three image signal processors with a combined support of up to 48MP single camera setup, whereas in case of dual cameras the ISP can support a combination of 24MP+16MP. With the help of Helio P90’s AI engine, the company claims the ISPs can detect faces and scenes in real-time under low light and motion conditions.