This $49 N95 mask comes with wireless earphones, Alexa support, and in-built microphone

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced us to stay at home and use products like UV steriliser, disinfectant, pulse oximeter, infrared thermometer and more. Wearing a mask has also become a norm once we step out of the box or even inside when accepting delivery or attending a guest. Sometimes even plugging in wired earphones or even Airpods-like Truly wireless earbuds. Hubble Connected seems to have solved this problem with the launch of Maskfone.

Maskfone is basically a face mask with earphones and a microphone attached to it so that the user can listen to songs, attend calls. It even allows the user to use voice projection while speaking to someone in person powered by Hubble connect app.

The company has used elastic neoprene earhook on Maskfone. It has a medical-grade replaceable PM 2.5 and N95/FFP2 filters, IPX5 waterand the fabric used is washable too. On a single charge, it will provide 12 hours of playtime whether its for attending calls or listening to music. There are three buttons provided on the right side of the mask to pause/play, increase decrease the volume.

Another feature the Maskfone packs is a direct voice activation to wake Alexa that is embedded into the Hubble Connect app. It is compatible with voice assistants like Siri Siri and Google Assistant. This means that the users will be able to use the Maskfone to control smart home appliances as well. The product has been launched at a starting price of 49 dollars (Rs 3,600). There is no word about the high-tech mask’s launch in India yet.

The founder of the MaskFone, Dino Lalvani feels that this is “a viable solution for the public to conveniently and efficiently operate amidst a global pandemic.” Lalvani is also Chairman and Chief Executive of Binatone Communications Group, a Hong Kong-based telecommunications business, and the CEO and visionary behind Hubble Connected.

