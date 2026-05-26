Looking for headphones under Rs 10,000? Here are 5 options to consider

Buying headphones is no longer just about sound quality.
Today, one pair promises to block out background noise during noisy commutes, another focuses on studio-level accuracy for music editing or content creation, while others lean into long battery life, comfort and seamless switching between devices. Features such as adaptive noise cancellation, personalised sound settings and multi-device connectivity are now becoming common even in more affordable options.
The good news? You do not necessarily have to spend a fortune to get a feature-packed pair. If your budget is under Rs 10,000, here are five headphones to look out for.
The JBL Live 770NC headphone features 40mm dynamic drivers which produce sound, help deliver clear vocals and balanced bass with JBL Signature Sound and JBL Spatial Sound which aims to create a surround-like listening experience for music, movies and games. Additionally, the headphones support True Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) with Smart Ambient making the background noise reduced. Features include multi-point pairing for switching between devices and support for voice assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant.
In terms of battery, the company claims up to 65 hours of playback with ANC turned off and 50 hours with ANC enabled, while a five-minute charge can deliver up to four hours of playback. The headphones weigh 256g and supports auto play/pause and sound personalisation through the JBL Headphones app with Personi-Fi 2.0 and is priced at Rs 9,999.
The Sony MDR 7506 is priced at Rs 9,990 and is positioned as a professional-grade wired headphone aimed at studio monitoring, broadcast and content production use. The headphones feature 40mm drivers with neodymium magnets that Sony claims make the sound output stronger and accurate.
In terms of performance, the gadget comes with 24-ohm impedance making it function effectively with everyday and professional devices. Moreover, the headphones include a gold-plated L-shaped audio plug for a stable wired connection and a 3-metre cable, which offers extra flexibility during studio sessions or desk setups. Weighing around 260g, the foldable headphones also come with a carrying pouch and a 3.5mm-to-6.3mm adapter for connecting to professional audio equipment. Sony says the headphones are engineered for long-term comfort and accurate audio monitoring, which is why they are commonly used in recording studios and broadcast environments.
The Noise Master Buds Max comes with adaptive ANC making them suitable for travel, work or entertainment. It features 40mm audio drivers, a Noise Audio App that personalises sound settings and listening preferences, and automatically pauses audio when headphones are removed. Moreover, Noise says the headphones include ‘Sound by Bose tuning’ which aims to offer a refined audio profile.
Additionally, the company claims the battery life of up to 60 hours while a full charge takes around one hour and in 10 minutes gets 10 hours playback making it suitable for long listening sessions. Weighing around 262g, the headphones come with built-in microphone for calls and voice assistance features and are priced at Rs 9,999.
The Edifier W829NB Plus comes with 40mm dynamic drivers and supports Hybrid ANC which helps reduce background sounds such as traffic or office chatter. The LDAC support helps stream higher-quality wireless audio on compatible devices for Rs 8,490.
It has stable wireless pairing and a low latency gaming mode, which helps reduce audio delay while gaming. The headphones claim to offer up to 49 hours of playback on a single charge with a short charge providing several hours of listening time. The device is relatively lightweight compared to others and they also include AI-powered call noise reduction to make voice calls clearer in noisy surroundings. Additionally, users can customise sound settings and EQ through the Edifier Connect app for a more personalised listening experience.
The Belkin SoundForm Surround Bluetooth headphones are priced at Rs 8,645 and feature 40mm drivers. Additionally, Belkin includes its Signature Sound tuning which aims to provide clear vocals and immersive sound. The headphones also come with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) for calls and the over-ear design with soft cushioned ear cups covers the ears for better comfort.
The bluetooth connectivity helps provide a stable wireless connection with laptops, phones and tablets within a range of up to 10 metres. It also supports multipoint connectivity, allowing users to stay connected to two devices at the same time and switch between them easily. Belkin claims up to 60 hours of battery life on a single charge making the headphones suitable for extended travel or workdays. The device also features a foldable design for easier portability, while the adjustable headband is designed to fit different head sizes comfortably.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)