Looking for headphones under Rs 10,000? Here are 5 options to consider

Buying headphones is no longer just about sound quality.

Today, one pair promises to block out background noise during noisy commutes, another focuses on studio-level accuracy for music editing or content creation, while others lean into long battery life, comfort and seamless switching between devices. Features such as adaptive noise cancellation, personalised sound settings and multi-device connectivity are now becoming common even in more affordable options.

The good news? You do not necessarily have to spend a fortune to get a feature-packed pair. If your budget is under Rs 10,000, here are five headphones to look out for.

JBL Live 770NC

(Image: Noise) (Image: Noise)

The JBL Live 770NC headphone features 40mm dynamic drivers which produce sound, help deliver clear vocals and balanced bass with JBL Signature Sound and JBL Spatial Sound which aims to create a surround-like listening experience for music, movies and games. Additionally, the headphones support True Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) with Smart Ambient making the background noise reduced. Features include multi-point pairing for switching between devices and support for voice assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant.