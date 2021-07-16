Looking for a power backup for your Wi-Fi router? Check out these options

If you are working from home and rely on a Wi-Fi connection for a smooth workflow, then you should probably have a power backup, so that your work is not affected. If you are in a Zoom meeting or watching an important live stream event, a power outage could mess up things. This is not just about work, you won’t be able to stream Netflix at high quality as your Wi-Fi router will switch off during a power outage.

Note: Before buying a power backup for a router, users are advised to check the power ratings of their WiFi Router for compatibility. You can check the supply rating of your router at the backside or bottom of the Wi-Fi router. You can also look for it at the power adapter.

So, if you are planning to have a power backup for Wi-Fi, then you can check out Qubo Mini UPS Plus from Hero group. Amazon is currently selling it at a discounted price of Rs 1,790. This is a limited period offer and will expire soon, so you should hurry up if you are interested. It was originally available for Rs 2,990 on Amazon.

The Qubo Mini UPS Plus comes with smart built-in circuits that ensure switching between the power line and battery happens without any delay to give you a lag-free Wi-Fi experience, as per the company. This compact device is claimed to offer power to your router for up to four hours. The Amazon listing says this product is only compatible with WiFi/ADSL routers with voltage ratings of 12V and a current rating of 2A.

This device should not be used with 9V and 5V adapters. “Using the UPS with any device other than a WiFi Router may damage the device,” the company said.

You can also consider buying Zinq Technologies ZQ-6600 12V UPS, which can be used for routers, intercom, CCTVs, as well as a set-top box. It has a 6,000 mAh battery, which the company says will last for four hours. The device comes with a smart battery management system, which will automatically charge the UPS battery when the power is available. It includes four connectors, of which two are for input and the other two are for output. Currently, it is priced at Rs 1,499. You also get one year warranty with this product.

There is also Oakter Mini UPS for a 12V/1A WiFi router. You can consider this one if you are looking for a power backup device for Wi-Fi routers. This will give up to four hours of power backup, as per the Amazon listing. It is available for Rs 1,490.

Amazon is also selling Artis AR-MINIDC-3 Mini UPS, which is for WiFi routers, CCTVs, set-top boxes and POE devices. It features a big 8,800 mAh battery, which Amazon says will deliver up to 8 hours of backup, depending on the device you are using. This product is compatible with all the 12V and 9V routers with 1A, 1.5A, 2A input. It is priced at Rs 2,499.