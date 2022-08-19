scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 19, 2022

Logitech’s Chorus is an audio accessory that fits inside Meta’s Quest 2 VR headset

Logitech Chorus features an off-ear open-back design and can be muted by simply flipping them up.

Logitech ChorusThe VR headset accessory requires no external power.

If you’re someone with a Meta Quest 2 VR headset, Logitech’s latest accessory could help improve your experience of using the device. The company has introduced a new VR audio integration accessory for the Meta Quest 2 called Chorus. Aimed at increasing the sound quality, Logitech says its solution can help deliver a ‘new level of immersive, ultra-realistic audio.’

Featuring an off-ear open-back design, Chorus might help the user stay cool while wearing the Quest 2. It easily slides on each side of the VR headset and lets the user swivel the speakers so they can find the right position for their ears. Powered by Balance Mode Radiator, Chorus combines the treble and mid-range speakers.

“Chorus enhances the fit and comfort of Meta Quest 2, while allowing those who love long play sessions to stay immersed in their favourite games and experiences through the audio integration in a comfortable design built for the VR gamer,” Vadim Kogan said, Logitech’s Head of AR/VR experiences saidin a press statement.

Logitech Chorus: How does it work ?

Logitech’s solution can connect to the Quest 2 via a USB-C passthrough cable, eliminating the need for external power. It weighs 182 grams, which shouldn’t significantly add to the weight. The open-back design of the Logitech Chorus makes sure that the user is able to hear the world around them, similar to the rear-firing speakers on the headset. According to The Verge says that because of Logitech’s design choice, there will be little to no noise isolation.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...
Hamid Karzai: “After Taliban takeover, I told Indian envoy not to l...Premium
Hamid Karzai: “After Taliban takeover, I told Indian envoy not to l...
Experts Explain: An India Blockchain PlatformPremium
Experts Explain: An India Blockchain Platform
Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women’s workPremium
Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women’s work

Users can also flip up the speakers to mute them, a feature that really comes in handy if you want to disconnect from the virtual world. While you can always connect a 3.5mm headphone to the Meta Quest 2, the Logitech Chorus is a good solution if you hate wires.

Another advantage is that Meta Quest 2 owners will never need to unplug or remove Chorus since it does not require external power. Logitech Chorus is currently available for pre-order on the Logitech website for $100. If you’ve managed to get the Meta Quest 2 in India, this could be an interesting accessory to further enhance the VR experience.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-08-2022 at 09:55:45 am
Next Story

LeBron James inks 2-year, $97.1 million deal with Los Angeles Lakers

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

'Wanted to kill her!': Hairstylist Amit Thakur reacts to Janhvi Kapoor pulling her hair into an updo on 'Koffee With Karan'

2

Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind

3

Bilkis Bano case remission: Judge who convicted 11 says for court to see

4

'Wanted to kill Janhvi Kapoor when she pulled her hair into an updo on Koffee With Karan': Hairstylist Amit Thakur

5

Yacht found adrift off Raigad coast with weapons, owner’s husband says to keep Somali pirates at bay

Featured Stories

Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women's work
Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women's work
India’s strides in the Gulf
India’s strides in the Gulf
Megalodon: A giant transoceanic predator that lived 23 million to 2.6 mil...
Megalodon: A giant transoceanic predator that lived 23 million to 2.6 mil...
Explained: What investors should look out for before putting money in an IPO
Explained: What investors should look out for before putting money in an IPO
AAP’s fresh trouble: MLA in spot over ‘bigamy’, ‘intimate’ video
AAP’s fresh trouble: MLA in spot over ‘bigamy’, ‘intimate’ video
Amid row over new voters, J&K admn says over 22 lakh are first-time v...
Amid row over new voters, J&K admn says over 22 lakh are first-time v...
How IP College, capital's first for women, started from a haveli near Jama Masjid

How IP College, capital's first for women, started from a haveli near Jama Masjid

Amid row, J&K admin says over 22 lakh are first-time voters

Amid row, J&K admin says over 22 lakh are first-time voters

Bethune Row — Mirza Ghalib does not live here anymore
Streetwise Kolkata

Bethune Row — Mirza Ghalib does not live here anymore

Bad Sisters: Brilliant new black comedy is a bingeable treat
Web Series Review

Bad Sisters: Brilliant new black comedy is a bingeable treat

Experts Explain: An India Blockchain Platform

Experts Explain: An India Blockchain Platform

Premium
'Serious issue': SC on claim that Dolo firm gave freebies to docs

'Serious issue': SC on claim that Dolo firm gave freebies to docs

Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a spiritual journey
Delhi Confidential

Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a spiritual journey

Premium
Split over Lord Curzon gate: TMC statue politics riles Oppn, experts

Split over Lord Curzon gate: TMC statue politics riles Oppn, experts

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 19: Latest News
Advertisement