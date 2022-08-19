Logitech’s Chorus is an audio accessory that fits inside Meta’s Quest 2 VR headset

If you’re someone with a Meta Quest 2 VR headset, Logitech’s latest accessory could help improve your experience of using the device. The company has introduced a new VR audio integration accessory for the Meta Quest 2 called Chorus. Aimed at increasing the sound quality, Logitech says its solution can help deliver a ‘new level of immersive, ultra-realistic audio.’

Featuring an off-ear open-back design, Chorus might help the user stay cool while wearing the Quest 2. It easily slides on each side of the VR headset and lets the user swivel the speakers so they can find the right position for their ears. Powered by Balance Mode Radiator, Chorus combines the treble and mid-range speakers.

“Chorus enhances the fit and comfort of Meta Quest 2, while allowing those who love long play sessions to stay immersed in their favourite games and experiences through the audio integration in a comfortable design built for the VR gamer,” Vadim Kogan said, Logitech’s Head of AR/VR experiences saidin a press statement.

Logitech Chorus: How does it work ?

Logitech’s solution can connect to the Quest 2 via a USB-C passthrough cable, eliminating the need for external power. It weighs 182 grams, which shouldn’t significantly add to the weight. The open-back design of the Logitech Chorus makes sure that the user is able to hear the world around them, similar to the rear-firing speakers on the headset. According to The Verge says that because of Logitech’s design choice, there will be little to no noise isolation.

Users can also flip up the speakers to mute them, a feature that really comes in handy if you want to disconnect from the virtual world. While you can always connect a 3.5mm headphone to the Meta Quest 2, the Logitech Chorus is a good solution if you hate wires.

Another advantage is that Meta Quest 2 owners will never need to unplug or remove Chorus since it does not require external power. Logitech Chorus is currently available for pre-order on the Logitech website for $100. If you’ve managed to get the Meta Quest 2 in India, this could be an interesting accessory to further enhance the VR experience.