Logitech G Gaming Handheld leaked: Check specs and other details

Earlier this month, Logitech announced that in a partnership with Tencent Games it is are working on a handheld called Logitech G Gaming Handheld. The company said the upcoming device supports multiple cloud gaming services such as Xbox Cloud Gaming, Steam Remote Play, and NVIDIA GeForce Now, allowing players to enjoy AAA titles even when they are not on their console or PC.

Now known tipster Evan Blass recently shared some photos of the Logitech G Gaming Handheld on Twitter. But soon after, Logitech filed a DMCA complaint, following which the images were removed. The images reveals that the device might be roughly the same size as that of Nintendo Switch.

After the images were removed, Evan Blass shared an alleged Google Play Console listing that gives further insight into the handheld device.

Quick, @logitech, gather the lawyers; Google’s next on the DMCA hit list! pic.twitter.com/gsiEOGViNA — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 30, 2022

According to the listing, the Logitech G Gaming Handheld will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and sport a 1080p display. The device seems to be running on Android 11 out of the box.

While Logitech is yet to say anything on the matter, according to the initial preview, Logitech G Gaming Handheld might be available sometime later this year. In other news, Logitech recently launched Chorus, an audio accessory that fits inside the Meta Quest 2 VR headset.