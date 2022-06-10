scorecardresearch
Friday, June 10, 2022
Blue Microphones launches Yeti X, Yeti Nano microphones aimed at content creators

Blue Microphones, which is a part of Logitech for Creators, has announced two premium microphones called Yeti X and Yeti Nano. Here's a closer look at the mics which are aimed at content creators and professional streamers.

By: Tech Desk |
Updated: June 10, 2022 11:52:05 am
Best mics for podcast, Yeti X, Yeti X price in India, Yeti Nano price in IndiaBlue Microphones has introduced the Yeti X (seen in the picture) in India and the microphone is aimed at those creating professional content for their podcast or livestream.

Blue Microphones, which is a part of Logitech for Creators, has announced two premium microphones for content creators and professional streamers in India. The Yeti X and Yeti Nano come with the company’s proprietary Blue Vo!ce software, which has built-in effects and presets. The microphones are aimed at those who wish to get professional broadcast quality results for gaming, streaming, and podcasting content. The Yeti X is priced at Rs 17,495 and Yeti Nano will cost Rs 9,995.

Blue states that these USB mics are simple to set up and connect with plug ‘n play operation for instant streaming with a PC or Mac.  Yeti X features a four capsule condenser microphone and an 11-segment LED meter. The meter goes from green to red and will let the streamer check and adjust their vocal levels at a glance.

The Yeti Nano is the more affordable option from Blue Microphones.

The microphone also comes with an “illuminated multi-function smart knob”. This is designed to give granular control over mic gain, mute function and headphone volume. The knob also controls the blend of microphone signal and computer sound, according to the company.

Meanwhile, the Yeti Nano delivers Blue studio-quality sound. It comes with two proprietary condenser mic capsules that are specifically tuned to give voice exceptional presence and detail, claims the company.  It supports high-quality 24-bit/48kHz recording. This one also offers plug ‘n play performance with a wide range of software and operating systems. It comes with the flexibility to record from a single source or multiple sources at once.

Both microphones include a dedicated cardioid mode that records sources directly in front of the microphone and an omnidirectional mode that picks up sound equally from every direction. The latter is ideal for conference calls. Yeti X is more advanced and also comes with a bidirectional mode, which records from both the front and rear of the microphone. It also includes a stereo mode, which uses both the left and right channels for capturing immersive audio experiences.

