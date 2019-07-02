Lifestraw filter water bottles to H2gO Purifier Global, and more: Best portable water purifiers

India is facing a water crisis due to delay in monsoon rains and June was recorded as the driest in five years. The issue was also addressed by PM Narendra Modi in his recent Mann Ki Baat show, where he urged people to save water. As important it is to save water, to ensure one drinks clean water is also essential as well.

Contaminated water can lead to gastrointestinal problems, diarrhea, and more serious diseases even like intestinal cramping and aches. To avoid waterborne illnesses, one of the easiest solutions is to install RO water purifier at home.

But for when on the move, water bottles with filters with in-built filters can be a good option. While most claim to remove waterborne bacteria and virus by almost 99.9 per cent, these only offer basic filtration. So, if the water in places tends to look more contaminated with solid impurities, the filtration might not work. We take a look at the best portable water purifier options to consider:

Lifestraw filter water bottles

Lifestraw filter water bottles, which be bought from Amazon in India, come integrated with filters that are said to remove waterborne bacteria. Of course, the highlight is portability as the bottles can be easily carried around when on the move like hiking for instance.

Lifestraw Go water bottle of 650 ml is available for a price of Rs 1,690 on Amazon as of now with 15 per cent discount. Water bottle filters can be bought separately as well for around Rs 1,000, which reduces dependability on plastic as one can simply just replace the filter when exhausted instead of buying a new bottle.

Eureka Forbes Aquaguard personal purifier bottle

Eureka Forbes has a similar portable water bottle with an integrated filter said to last for up to 600 fills, which means it should work for about a year. The bottle itself is claimed to be totally free of chemical and is available in colour options of black, white, pink, and blue. It is priced at around Rs 600 on Amazon.

A portable water purifier bottle comes in handy, especially during hiking and it also eliminates the need of buying a mineral water bottle every time. It can also be considered by people who do not have RO water purifier at home or if their job involves more traveling.

Tata Swach InstaSip instant purifier bottle

Tata Swach InstaSip Instant water bottle is another such option, priced at Rs 400 for 740 ml capacity. The bottle can be used to purify up to 1000 liters of water or about 1400 fills and is claimed to remove 99.99 per cent of bacteria and protozoa from water. It uses ultrafiltration technology.

H2gO Purifier GLOBAL

The H2gO Purifier GLOBAL by Aqua Research is a basic, portable water purifier that can eliminate virus and bacteria. The device is said to purify 300 liters of water on a single charge, while it has a lifetime capacity of 124,000 liters. It essentially converts common salt into a sterilizing solution that can help kill waterborne microorganisms.

It even has different settings for different volumes of water to be purified, ranging from one to 20 liters. The H2gO Purifier GLOBAL is priced at $99, a good option for small families living in places where there is less of hard water.

LifeStraw Portable Personal water filter

Lifestraw’s portable water filter can be used to directly suck in water from the source, extremely helpful while hiking. The light-weight straw is easy to carry and is said to remove even the smallest microplastics along with 99.99 per cent waterborne bacteria and parasites such as E-coli, salmonella, giardia, and cryptosporidium. It uses a microbiological filter, said to clean 4,000 liters of clean water.