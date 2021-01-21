LG’s new Ultrafine Ergo 4K monitor can be swivelled, tilted and extended

The new LG Ultrafine Ergo monitor can be tilted both horizontally and vertically. (Image Source: LG)

LG has today launched its new LG Ultrafine Display Ergo 4K monitor in India. The LG 32UN880 sits on a single, pivot that can be swivelled in all directions, extended and tilted to suit user’s needs. The monitor also comes with a C-clamp that allows full movement of display for a more flexible desktop setup that can be switched up quickly.

The new LG 32UN880 monitor has an IPS panel with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and measures 80.01cm across. The monitor comes with an HDR10 certification with the brand claiming good image quality and DCI P3 95% colour accuracy. The LG Ultrafine Display Ergo 4K 32UN880 monitor is priced at Rs 59,999.

Features and specifications

The LG 32UN880 can be tilted from -25 to 25 degrees vertically and -280 to 280 degrees horizontally. Its stand gives it a height of 130mm that can be extended up to 180mm. Other features include two HDMI ports, a 3.5mm headphone port, 350 nits brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio, 60W USB-C power delivery, 60Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time.

The monitor also focuses on keeping your desk clutter-free. Apart from the C-clamp that allows you to attach the monitor to an edge on your desk, the LG 32UN880 also features USB-C input for both power transfer to your laptop and data transfers, leaving you one less cable to worry about. Further, it can also be turned 90 degrees to be used as a portrait monitor instead of landscape.

“The lockdown has significantly increased the amount of time people spend at their desk which has created massive health issues and affected the productivity of employees. We at LG are extremely delighted to announce our new and innovative launch of monitors specially designed to help users experience maximum productivity and efficiency during times like these,” said Hak Hyun Kim, Director- Home Entertainment, LG Electronics.