LGBT Pride Parade: Apple gifts limited edition rainbow-coloured watch straps to employees

When it comes to the LGBT Pride Parade in San Francisco, Apple has been one tech company that remains very active on the scene. This year too, Apple CEO Tim Cook and employees joined the Pride parade. Apple took its support for #Pride a step further with employees wearing a new limited edition rainbow-coloured Apple Watch band. The band marks Apple’s 30th year in association with Pride Parade in San Francisco.

Apple has never really shied away from standing up for diversity and gay rights in the US. Two years back, Apple CEO Tim Cook, publicly disclosed that he is gay in a personal and moving essay on Bloomberg.

He tweeted out saying, “Happy Pride to everyone who turned out this weekend to celebrate! #applepride #pride2016.” Check out the tweet here:

Happy Pride to everyone who turned out this weekend to celebrate! #applepride #pride2016 pic.twitter.com/3GZlc9s6bl — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 26, 2016

The limited edition watch straps were distributed to all Apple employees, who were a part of the parade. The watch strap came with a letter which read, ” .. This limited-edition band is a symbol of our commitment to equality and we hope you’ll wear it with pride.”

A Reddit user Sakusuhon posted a photo of the rainbow coloured watch strap along with the letter. “Apple made these for the SF pride event! They where distributed as gifts for registration. Don’t know if they will be available to the public,” the Reddit user said. Users also took to Instagram to post pictures of the limited edition rainbow coloured Apple Watch band.

