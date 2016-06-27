Follow Us:
Friday, June 22, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • LGBT Pride Parade: Apple gifts limited edition rainbow-coloured watch straps to employees

LGBT Pride Parade: Apple gifts limited edition rainbow-coloured watch straps to employees

Apple took its support for #Pride a step further with employees wearing a new limited edition rainbow-coloured Apple Watch band.

By: Tech Desk | Published: June 27, 2016 12:55:27 pm
Apple, Apple watch, Apple pride watch band, Apple rainbow watch band, Apple rainbow watch strap, Tim Cook, Pride parade, LGBT parade, san francisco, gadgets, technology, technology news The band marks Apple’s 30th year in association with Pride Parade in San Francisco. (Source: Reddit/Sakusuhon)
Top News

When it comes to the  LGBT Pride Parade in San Francisco, Apple has been one tech company that remains very active on the scene. This year too, Apple CEO Tim Cook and employees joined the Pride parade. Apple took its support for #Pride a step further with employees wearing a new limited edition rainbow-coloured Apple Watch band.  The band marks Apple’s 30th year in association with Pride Parade in San Francisco.

Apple has never really shied away from standing up for diversity and gay rights in the US. Two years back, Apple CEO Tim Cook, publicly disclosed that he is gay in a personal and moving essay on Bloomberg.

He tweeted out saying, “Happy Pride to everyone who turned out this weekend to celebrate! #applepride #pride2016.” Check out the tweet here:

The limited edition watch straps were distributed to all Apple employees, who were a part of the parade. The watch strap came with a letter which read, ” .. This limited-edition band is a symbol of our commitment to equality and we hope you’ll wear it with pride.”

A Reddit user Sakusuhon posted a photo of the rainbow coloured watch strap along with the letter. “Apple made these for the SF pride event! They where distributed as gifts for registration. Don’t know if they will be available to the public,” the Reddit user said. Users also took to Instagram to post pictures of the limited edition rainbow coloured Apple Watch band.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now