Saturday, September 29, 2018
LG Watch W7 to launch alongside LG V40 ThinQ on October 3: Report

LG Watch W7 can last for up to 100 days while operating in the Watch Mode on a single charge. After the battery is depleted, the device will still be able to function for 100 hours.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 29, 2018 2:38:16 pm

LG Watch W7, LG Watch Timepiece, LG V40 ThinQ, LG Watch W7 launch, LG Watch W7 launch date, LG Watch W7 price, LG Watch W7 specs, LG Watch W7 specifications, LG Watch W7 price in India The LG Watch W7 will come with a hybrid setting of analogue and digital. (Representational Image: LG Watch Style)

LG will be launching its newest flagship LG V40 ThinQ on October 3 at an event in South Korea. Tipster Evan Blass in a tweet stated that the company will be launching its LG Watch W7, earlier leaked as the LG Watch Timepiece alongside the LG V40 ThinQ at the event.

The tweet also links to an old leak article on Android Headlines, which leads us to believe the specifications in the report might be a 100 per cent correct.

According to the Android Headlines report, the LG Watch W7 will come with a hybrid setting of analogue and digital. The analogue setup will ensure that the device has accurate time tracking and comes with a long battery life. Whereas, the digital setup will ensure users can have access to all the smart features of Wear OS, which is the rebranded name for Google’s Android Wear OS.

The report further states, the LG Watch W7 can last for up to 100 days while operating in the Watch Mode on a single charge. After the battery is depleted, the device will still be able to function for 100 hours (approximately four days).

LG Watch W7 will sport a 1.2-inch LCD display with a resolution of 360×360 pixels. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 processor coupled with 768MB RAM and 4GB of internal storage, notes the report.

The device will come in a 22mm setting held inside an IP68 certified stainless steel body. All of this is backed by a 240mAh battery. It will come in two colour options black and silver. The LG Watch W7 will be priced under $250 (approximately Rs 18,000), according to the leaks.

  • LG
