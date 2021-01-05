LG Tone Free TWS earphones with UV sanitising case launched in India

LG has launched its premium Tone Free HBS-FN6 and HBS-FN7 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones in India. The key features of the audio products are UV sanitisation cases, Meridian Audio sound tuning, and active noise cancellation. The latter is only available on LG Tone Free HBS-FN7. It is worth noting that the new LG earphones cost more than the true wireless earphones from Apple and Sony.

LG Tone Free HBS-FN6, HBS-FN7: Price in India, availability

The LG Tone Free HBS-FN6 is priced at Rs 24,990, whereas the LG Tone Free HBS-FN7 will cost you Rs Rs 29,990. Interested buyers will be able to buy the new wireless earphones via the LG online store, offline retail and e-commerce portals starting next week.

LG Tone Free HBS-FN6, HBS-FN7 specifications, features

The LG Tone Free HBS-FN6 ships with a UV sanitisation system for the earbuds in the case. The company claims that when earbuds are placed in the case, it sanitises the earpieces using UV light. LG asserts that the system can eliminate common germs and bacteria on the ear tips and inner mesh of the earpieces. There is no guarantee that the sanitisation system will effectively offer protection against virus strains like COVID-19.

It offers support for Bluetooth codecs like SBC and AAC; however, there is no LDAC. As mentioned above, the LG Tone Free HBS-FN6 earphones come with Meridian Audio sound tuning and they are said to deliver up to six hours of battery life. The new audio product is also IPX4 rated, meaning it is water-resistant. The case offers support for wireless and fast wireless charging too.

LG Tone Free HBS-FN7, on other hand, has specifications similar to the LG HBS-FN6 wireless earphones. But, the more expensive one also offers active noise cancellation (ANC). The HBS-FN7 is claimed to offer up to five hours of battery life with active noise cancellation enabled. The company has added three microphones on each earpiece, whereas the affordable one has only two microphones. Both headsets offer support for Bluetooth 5 connectivity and 6mm dynamic drivers.