LG Tone+ Free truly wireless earbuds with self disinfection feature launched

LG has launched its first truely wireless earbuds, named LG Tone+ Free. These come with Meridian Audio tuning and with a noise cancellation microphone. It is priced at Won 2,59,999 (approximately Rs 15,000) and are being made available in Black and White colour options.

The black colour variant will be made available starting October 28, whereas, the white colour option will be made available starting November. The company hasn’t specified a sale date for the white colour option. Pre-orders for the black variant will commence from October 1 and will end on October 14.

The LG Tone+ Free like other truly wireless earbuds also come with a case, which doubles up as a portable charging unit. An interesting feature that we don’t get to see in any other earbuds, is that the case comes with a built-in UV light, which disinfects the earbuds after use, the company calls this feature as UVnano.

It comes with two microphones, one for calls and voice commands, whereas, the other one is there for noise cancellation.

Both the earbuds come with built-in touchpads, which can be used to play/pause music, pick up calls, summon the Google Assistant and more.

LG Tone+ Free comes with an IPX4 water and dust resistance rating. They also support fast charging, the company claims that they can be used for over an hour on five minutes of charging. The company claims that the earbuds have a battery life of six hours on a single charge.