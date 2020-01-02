LG to showcase new rollable TV at CES 2019, yet again

As of now, we do not know as to when the device will be made available for consumer purchase, its specifications or its price. As of now, we do not know as to when the device will be made available for consumer purchase, its specifications or its price.

LG will once again be showing a new version of its rollable TV at CES 2020, which will have different functioning when compared to the prototypes it has shown off for the past two years. With the first two iterations having a design, where the TV screen rolls out the top of a box.

This time along, the rollable TV instead of rolling out from the top of the box will roll downwards from the ceiling. To put this into perspective, it will function as a projector screen.

To recall, the company during CES 2019 stated that it will start selling its LG Signature rollable TV in 2019, however, that was not the case. There might have been some issues with the design, due to which the company is showing off a new top to bottom rollable design at CES 2020.

The concept of rollable TVs minimises the amount of space required when rolled down, however, this new concept will not even require that much space as it will be stored in the ceiling and can be pulled down when desired. However, as of now, we do not have any images to show how the concept will work and look like.

As of now, we do not know as to when the device will be made available for consumer purchase, its specifications or its price. However, we might get to hear more at the CES 2020 convention.

This time along the company will also be unveiling a smaller, 48-inch OLED TV display at the show. This will be a bit interesting as till date the smallest OLED TV panel offered by LG is 55-inches in size. The new 48-inch variant will join the existing 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch and 88-inch variants.

Another interesting thing that LG will showcase during CES is a 55-inch transparent OLED display, which is designed to be used as an aisle partition. There will also be a number of plastic OLED screens designed for use in cars.

