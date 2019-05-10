LG’s smart TVs based on webOS platform to come with Hotstar app

LG has announced a partnership with Hotstar, wherein the premium video streaming platform will be bringing its native app on the LG webOS-based range of TVs. This will allow LG users to stream their favorite content such as Game of Thrones or Koffee with Karan directly on their smart TV from the Hotstar app.

With AI functionality in LG’s range of smart TVs, users can directly speak into the remote to control TV functions and seamlessly discover and play content. These TVs not only work on fixed voice commands, but also understand the intent of query before providing a search result, claims the company.

There is a set of over 800 commands which work even without an internet connection. LG AI Range has Google Assistant enabled in it to give users a hassle-free experience.

LG’s AI ThinQ offers an interactive experience that delivers intelligent voice-activated control and connectivity. With a streamlined setup process, users can seamlessly connect to gaming consoles and external sound bars. The launcher bar available in TV helps users add their favorite apps which can be opened with a single click avoiding the hassle of searching.

Other features of the AI ThinQ include Mobile Connection Overlay which enables the users to view both the mobile and television screens simultaneously. Customers can also access Google Photos and Drive with the help of cloud photos and videos app. There is a two-way Bluetooth feature on these TVs which allows users to listen to the TV audio wirelessly on compatible audio devices and connect the mobile with their LG TV for music.

The range of LG SMART AI ThinQ starts from Rs 32,500 up to Rs 2,94,9990 across sizes starting from 80cm(32-inch) till 195cm(77-inch).