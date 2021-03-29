LG OLED 48CX 4K TV launched in India; Check price, features, specifications

Here is all you need to know about the new LG OLED 48CX gaming TV. (Image Source: LG)

LG has launched the new OLED 48CX TV targeted at gamers as well as movie buffs. The 48-inch 4K webOS-based smart television, is priced at Rs 1,99,990 and is powered by Nvidia G-Sync and other features dedicated to gaming. Here’s all you need to know about the new LG TV.

LG OLED 48CX TV features and specifications

The LG OLED 48CX TV is the brands first gaming monitor in a bigger size 48-inch size. The large size will help gamers new and old by offering a big and immersive gaming experience. The LG OLED48CX TV is powered by Nvidia G-Sync to support responsive display output while gaming. LG claims this provides a reliable experience with no tearing and stuttering.

The LG OLED 48CX TV also features LG’s Alpha 9 Gen 3 processor that the brand claims delivers a balanced sound effect through AI Acoustic Tuning and supports gaming-focused features like higher frame rate, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel), all meet HDMI 2.1 specifications.

With ALLM, the TV’s low-lag gaming mode is automatically selected when a compatible console is connected, and VRR dynamically matches the TV’s refresh rate to the frame rate being output by a console. Other features include a Sports Alert feature that provides a seamless sports viewing experience by providing real-time alerts to users on their favourite sports news and game updates.

The TV also features Dolby Vision IQ and Atmos that optimises Dolby Vision content on the user’s TV according to the brightness of the room. Also bundled is support for Google Assistant, Alexa, Apple AirPlay 2, and HomeKit. The TV also comes with a two-way wireless sound that further helps the user connect Bluetooth headsets or soundbars wirelessly with the TV.

Pricing and availability

LG OLED 48CX TV is priced at Rs 1,99,990 and interested users can go to the LG India website to find a nearby retailer for the TV.