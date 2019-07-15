LG launches two new UHD Smart TVs in India starting at Rs 41,990

LG has launched two new UHD LED Smart televisions in India. Both these TVs come with an IPS 4K panel with True Color Accuracy and 20W speakers. Both these TVs will be made available on Amazon during the company’s ongoing Prime Day sale, which will last till July 16.

Advertising

LG’s new UHD Smart TV lineup includes a 43-inch TV priced at Rs 41,990 and a 55-inch TV priced at Rs 62,990.

Both the new TVs can also function as smart home hubs. Thus offering access to other smart home products including the company’s own Smart ThinQ devices and OCF (Open connectivity foundation) devices like air conditioners, air purifiers, smart lights and more via Wi-Fi.

They also come with smartphone screen mirroring and content sharing functionalities. They will allow users to access Google Photos and Drive with the help of cloud photos and videos apps. Due to these being Smart TVs, they also support LG ThinQ AI, Google Assistant and Built-in Amazon Alexa services with the help of a Magic remote, which needs to be purchased separately.

Advertising

Also Read: LG W30 review: This phone gets the triple rear cameras right, but is it enough?

The company has announced that Apple AirPlay support will be coming to these TVs later this year via an OTA (over the air) update. LG has also added a new streamlined setup process to the TVs, which allow users to seamlessly connect the TVs to gaming consoles and external soundbars.

In terms of display, both the new TVs come equipped with 4K Active HDR support, HDR10 Pro support and HLG format HDR support to provide customers with the best image quality and consistent images across all viewing angles. Coming to sound, they come with DTS Virtual X and 2-way Bluetooth features.