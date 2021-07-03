LG launches Tone Free DFP8W TWS earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation

LG has launched its latest TWS earphones, called the Tone Free DFP8W. The wireless earbuds come with support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The company is promising that users will get up to 24 hours of music playback. The device ships with a UVnano charging case, which LG claims can clean the silicone tips and speaker mesh using UV light.

The latest pair of earbuds from LG pack 8mm dynamic drivers that have been developed with Meridian Audio. Additionally, the device features three microphones. Out of these, two are dedicated to calls and the third one is for ANC. There is support for Bluetooth 5.2 and you can pair up to five devices as the device supports multi pairing.

The earbuds also come with support for Google Fast Pairing and Windows Swift Pair protocols. As far as codecs are concerned, LG’s new TWS earbuds are compatible with the apt-X, AAC and SBC codecs for improved lag-free playback.

The earbuds are also IPX4 rated for better water resistance. When used on their own, the earbuds are said to offer 6 hours without ANC. When the Active Noise Cancellation feature is not on, the device will last for 10 hours, as per the company. When used with the charging case, the earbuds are said to offer 14 hours of playback time with ANC and up to 24 hours without ANC.

The newly launched LG Tone Free DFP8W is reportedly selling for €180, which is around Rs 15,960 in India. As of now, there is no word on the India launch yet. The wireless earphones will be available in white, gold and black colour options. As for the sale and availability details, the company is yet to confirm the same.