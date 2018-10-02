LG launches four new smart speakers with Google Assistant integration in India

LG’s new PK series of smart speakers come with dual tweeters and woofers on the front.

LG has launched a number of smart speakers in India including LG PK3, LG PK5, LG PK7 and the LG Xboom AI ThinQ WK7. All the speakers come with the company’s own artificial intelligence (AI) ThinQ features and Meridian Audio technology. All the smart speakers on this list will come with Google Assistant integration.

The new LG PK series of smart speakers including – LG PK3, LG PK5, LG PK7 will be made available at Rs 10,990, Rs 14,990 and Rs 22,990 respectively. The LG Xboom AI ThinQ WK7 is priced at Rs 27,990. All the above-mentioned smart speakers come with high-fidelity audio components made by the UK-based Meridian Audio.

LG’s new PK series of smart speakers come with dual tweeters and woofers on the front. The company claims that due to the internal dual passive radiators, the speakers deliver a higher amount of bass without the need for extra power or additional speakers.

All the LG PK speakers come with IPX5 water resistance rating making them weather and splash-proof. The company claims the speakers will be able to deliver up to 20 hours of music playback with the integrated LED lights turned on. The speakers’ feature Meridian Audio’s Clear Vocal and Enhanced Bass presets along with aptX HD technology.

LG Xboom AI ThinQ WK7 is part of LG’s CAV lineup of speakers and comes inside a cylindrical form factor. It is one of the first products to come integrated with Google’s Android Things platform. The platform helps consumers get weather reports, check calendars, make calls and control a variety of smart home devices. It also features built-in Chromecast functionality, which allows the speaker to stream lossless audio at up to 24-bit/ 96KHz quality.

