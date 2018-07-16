LG brings ThinQ AI OLED TVs to India; aims to target ultra premium segment

LG’s AI-enabled OLED TVs are powered by the company’s ThinQ AI platform. LG’s AI-enabled OLED TVs are powered by the company’s ThinQ AI platform.

In an attempt to gain an upper hand in the premium television segment, LG has launched a new range of AI-enabled OLED TVs in India. The lineup includes signature C8 and E8 series, with screen size ranging from 65-inches to 77-inches. Prices start at Rs 4,09,990. The AI-enabled OLED TVs are powered by the company’s ThinQ AI platform.

“Our OLED TVs are well established globally, not just in India”, Younchul Park, Director, Home Entertainment at LG told indianexpress.com on the sidelines of the launch of the 2018 lineup of OLED TVs in the country.” Our market share in the OLED TV segment is over 50 per cent worldwide”, Park said.

“OLED TVs have a much higher acceptance rate versus conventional LED TVs in the premium segment in India. “Above Rs 200,000, OLED TVs completely dominate the segment”, he says. LG’s latest OLED TVs support all four major HDR formats: HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG, and Technicolor. They also include LG’s next-generation Alpha processor, which the company claims will provide true-to-life images.

The company says the smart-TV functionality has also been improved as well. The latest version of WebOS now offers voice control by integrating Google Home. Voice commands are picked up by a microphone in the included Magic Remote, LG noted.

Although a lot of Chinese companies have launched cheaper TVs in India, Park believes these brands have only played on pricing nothing else. He also admitted that the Chinese players have a long way to compete with LG in the TV segment in India. LG is currently making a push to gain a bigger share of the high-end TV market, where rivals like Samsung and Sony dominate.

While the company hasn’t revealed how many OLED TVs it sold last year in India, Park said the number would be much higher than all its competitors combined. This year, however, the company plans to sell even more OLED TVs in India. Though he didn’t share an exact figure.

